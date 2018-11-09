“Honourable Iraqis, your land has been completely liberated. The dream of liberation is now a reality.” Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi announced the final victory over Daesh in a televised address on December 6, 2017.

As the country began rebuilding itself from scratch, Daesh indicated it was making a brutal comeback with kidnappings, assassinations and low-scale bomb attacksin the desert areas.

Almost a year after Abadi's victory announcement, a car bomb hit Mosul, once the so-called caliphate of Daesh, for the first time since the city was retaken.

Finally, on November 6 this year, the Iraqi army deployed 30,000 troops to the border with Syria following concerns that Daesh could withdraw to Iraq from Syria as a result of the US-led coalition’s operations in the war-torn country.

But according to a report by the UN, up to 30,000 Daesh members are already still active in Iraq and Syria.

The first fight against Daesh wasn't smooth as Iraqi government estimated. Reclaiming Mosul took nine months of urban warfare.

When Daesh swept through Mosul in June 2014, too weak to fight, the Iraqi army left the city within a couple of hours without fighting.

Later, a US-led coalition along with Peshmerga forces and the Hashd al Shaabi, an Iran-backed and Shia-dominated Iraqi militia also known as the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), became the main tool in the fight against Daesh.

Hussam Botani, the Chief Analyst at the Washington-based Center for International and Strategic Studies, says the fight against Daesh won’t be an easy task for the Iraqi government due to issues such as disagreements about the Hashd al Shaabi forces and a Daesh now fighting with a different mindset.

Still a controversy: Hashd al Shaabi forces

“There are some disagreements going on between Shaabi and the Iraqi army. Because Hashd al Shaabi forces asked for a new budget and the new government is not able to afford to increase the budget,” Botani tells TRT World.

Hashd al Shaabi has been fighting alongside the Iraqi army since 2014, as an independent voluntary group. But the group began taking salaries from the Iraqi government in 2016, when legislation was passed formally recognising the group as part of the army.

Before the legislation, the group was desperate for any kind of combat support on the ground. The Iraqi government has supported Hashd al Shaabi mobilisation since its foundation, despite human rights groups accusing the group of extrajudicial killings, torture, imprisonment and the forced eviction of Sunni Iraqis.

Their involvement in Iraqi politics became a matter of debate during Iraqi elections, when a prominent Hashd al Shaabi commander and leader of Badr organisation, Hadi al Ameri formed the Al Fatah alliance with three other Shia groups, in a bid to enter parliament.

“The Iraqi army began getting back on its feet at the end of Abadi’s term,” Botani says.

However, the group’s indirect involvement in Iraqi politics never stopped being a matter of controversy within the Iraqi government - especially the fact that the group’s leader remained the same after its legalisation.

Despite officially being a part of the Iraqi army, the army’s overall responsibilities, including accountability on military actions don’t apply to the group. "This is causing uncontrolled arms usage in Iraq,” says Botani.