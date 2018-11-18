POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs to bag series
The victory gives England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match test series being played in Sri Lanka.
Cricket-England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs to bag series
England's captain Joe Root (2nd R) congratulates his teammates after they won the second test match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on November 18, 2018. / Reuters
November 18, 2018

Off-spinner Moeen Ali struck twice in three deliveries as England completed a 57-run victory in the second test against Sri Lanka on the final day on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach picked up the final wicket of the Sri Lanka innings to complete a maiden five-wicket haul in his third test with the hosts all out for 243.

Sri Lanka, who resumed the final day on 226-7 needing 75 for victory, kept the England spinners at bay for 15 minutes in the morning before Moeen dismissed Niroshan Dickwella, who was caught at slip by Ben Stokes for 35.

Recommended

The off-spinner then sent back Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Suranga Lakmal for a duck two deliveries later.

Malinda Pushpakumara spooned a catch straight back to Leach as England completed their first away series win in tests since they won in South Africa at the beginning of 2016. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report