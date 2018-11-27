A Moscow clinic which says it performs female genital cutting came under fire on Tuesday as campaigners called for it to be prosecuted for carrying out the harmful practice.

Best Clinic, a small chain of private medical centres in Moscow, said in an advert on its website that it carried out "female circumcision" on girls aged between five and 12, the Russian language online newspaper Meduza said on Tuesday.

Meduzapublished screenshots of the advert, which Best Clinic has since removed from its website.

"This service is on the list of services Best Clinic provides because there is demand from patients with referrals from doctors," the clinic said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Clitoridectomy, a surgical procedure, is being performed only on medical grounds," it said, adding that it did not circumcise female patients under the age of 18.

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), which involves the partial or total removal of the female genitalia and can be fatal, is not a crime in Russia.

The United Nations is seeking to end the practice by 2030, which occurs in about 30 countries, mainly in Africa.

FGM was not recognised as a problem in Russia until the Russia Justice Initiative (RJI), a Moscow-based rights group, reported in 2016 that FGM was widespread in the remote mountain villages of Dagestan in southern Russia.