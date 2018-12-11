POLITICS
2 MIN READ
New Saudi policy stops Palestinian refugees from performing Hajj and Umrah
The new Saudi policy affects hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have temporary travel documents but no national identification numbers.
New Saudi policy stops Palestinian refugees from performing Hajj and Umrah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque ahead of annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on August 16, 2018. / Reuters
December 11, 2018

Palestinians say they are being prevented from travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Muslim holy rites because of a new Saudi policy that requires Palestinian pilgrims to have ID numbers issued by Palestine.

This affects over 700,000 refugees, who will need to return to their country to obtain an ID number. But there's no guarantee that they will be allowed to leave once they go back to Palestine.

"When I heard the decision, I was shocked. Mecca and Medina are for all Muslims, not only for the Saudis. They have no right to deprive Muslims from worshipping in the holy mosques.

Recommended

Why are the Palestinians who have no national numbers deprived of performing these acts of worship?, " a Palestinian refugee, Ahmad Walid Husein al Miynawi said. 

TRT World's Obaida Hitto tell us more about the new Saudi policy and the Palestinians who are affected most by the decision. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent