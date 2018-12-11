Palestinians say they are being prevented from travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Muslim holy rites because of a new Saudi policy that requires Palestinian pilgrims to have ID numbers issued by Palestine.

This affects over 700,000 refugees, who will need to return to their country to obtain an ID number. But there's no guarantee that they will be allowed to leave once they go back to Palestine.

"When I heard the decision, I was shocked. Mecca and Medina are for all Muslims, not only for the Saudis. They have no right to deprive Muslims from worshipping in the holy mosques.