Military expenditure increased up to 4.9 percent globally compared to the previous year - the largest growth in the last decade.

That can be read from the Jane’s Defence Budget published by the London-based global information provider IHS Markit.

Jane’s Defence Budget is an annual sharedreport on defense expenditure of every country, with a focus of bigger changes.

Military expenditures in the Middle East

According to the IHS Markit report, higher oil prices in 2018 resulted in higher military budgets for oil-rich Gulf states - topping up to 180 billion.

Saudi Arabia became part of the top five expenditures globally, surpassing France.

The Saudi kingdom spent $52.1 billion in 2017, this number increased to $56.0 in 2018. This is an increase of 7.45 percent and the costs for arms is the highest for Riyadh. Around 10 percent of the total budget and more than spent for education and health care.

The United Arab Emirates stayed at the 14th place. But it's spendings grew from $19.3 billions to $21.4 billions, an increase of 10.8 percent in one year.

More interestingly, the Gulf kingdom is set to increase its costs for arms by 41 percent for the 2019 budget - compared to 2018.

And Iran, who was 17th in the top military expenditures in 2017 but became number 15th in 2018. With an increase of $16.2 to $17.4 billion, which is a change of 7.4 percent.

Israel’s military costs decreased and fall slightly from $16.4 to $16.0 billion, which is still very high.

These four countries mark the biggest states spendings on military measures or resources in the Middle East, who made it into the global top 20.

Proxy-Wars between Saudi Arabia and Iran