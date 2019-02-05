Veteran actor Liam Neeson revealed on Monday that he once walked the streets hunting for a "black bastard" to kill in retaliation for the rape of a friend.

The 66-year-old Northern Irish star of "Schindler's List" and "Taken" is promoting his appearance in the Hollywood action thriller "Cold Pursuit".

But his interview with Britain's The Independent took an unexpected turn when he admitted to once wanting to find a black man -- any black man willing to pick a fight - to murder on the spot.

Neeson refused to reveal the name of the raped woman or when the incident occurred.

Week of rage

But he detailed a week of rage during which he walked the streets with a type of baton called a cosh in search of his innocent victim.

"I'll tell you a story. This is true," he said in an interview whose audio was uploaded to the online newspaper's site.

He said his "immediate reaction" after being told of the rape was to ask: "Did she know who he was? No. What colour were they? She said, it was a black person."

Neeson said he then "went up and down the areas with a cosh hoping I'd be approached by somebody. I'm ashamed to say that.

"And I did it for maybe a week hoping some... black bastard would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know, so I could... kill him."

He said the entire episode lasted for "a week, maybe a week and a half".

"It was horrible, horrible when I think back, that I did that. And I've never admitted that."

"Holy shit," his co-star Tom Bateman said in a shocked voice in the tape.