The New York celebrity red carpet event on Tuesday for actor Liam Neeson's new film "Cold Pursuit" has been cancelled in the wake of an interview in which Neeson said he wanted to kill a black man in response to the rape of a friend who said her attacker was black.

Movie studio Lionsgate declined to comment but a source familiar with the matter said that a red carpet, where movie stars pose for photos and speak with reporters, would be inappropriate.

The US premiere for the movie, in which Neeson plays a man seeking revenge for his son's killers, will still go ahead on Tuesday.

Responding to the backlash his comments had drawn, the 66-year-old Irish star told the US television network ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that "I'm not a racist."

Neeson said he had learned that society needed to have a larger discussion to end racism and bigotry.

On Monday, Neeson told the British newspaper The Independent that he related to characters in his movies such as "Taken" who seek revenge when someone close to them is hurt. He said a female friend told him decades ago that she had been raped by a man who was black.