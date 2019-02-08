CULTURE
3 MIN READ
British actor Albert Finney, five-time Oscar nominee, dies aged 82
Albert Finney, one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation and the star of films as diverse as "Tom Jones" and "Skyfall," died after a short illness.
British actor Albert Finney, five-time Oscar nominee, dies aged 82
Albert Finney was a rare star who managed to avoid the Hollywood limelight despite more than five decades of worldwide fame. / AP Archive
February 8, 2019

British actor Albert Finney, who rose to fame on a post-war wave of gritty, working-class dramas and became an Oscar-nominated international star, has died at the age of 82.

Finney died after a short illness, the BBC reported on Friday.

Born in Salford, Greater Manchester, in 1936, he began his career as a Shakespearean theatre actor.

He made his name in 1960 with "Saturday Night and Sunday Morning", one of a new generation of down-to-earth British films dubbed kitchen-sink dramas in which he played an angry young factory worker.

His fame spread further when he was cast as the lead in bawdy historical romp "Tom Jones" in 1963, which won four Oscars including Best Picture and brought Finney the first of his four nominations for best actor.

Finney, who twice refused official honours including a knighthood, also starred as Hercule Poirot in "Murder on the Orient Express" (1974) and appeared in "Erin Brockovich"(2000) – for which he was nominated as best supporting actor – and the James Bond film "Skyfall" (2012).

He also continued to grace the stage, tackling meaty Shakespearean roles including King Lear, Hamlet and Macbeth.

Recommended

"His performances in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov and other iconic playwrights throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s stand apart as some of the greatest in our 200-year history," London's Old Vic Theatre said on Twitter.

Finney revealed in 2011 he had been suffering from kidney cancer.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Albert Finney," the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Twitter.

"... Finney will be warmly remembered for his powerful performances in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Big Fish and many more."

He was married three times, to actors Jane Wenham and Anouk Aimee between 1957-61 and 1970-78 respectively, and travel agent Pene Delmage in 2006. He is survived by Delmage and his son Simon, from his first marriage. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar