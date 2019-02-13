A national strike to demand higher pay has paralysed airports, seaports and rail traffic in Belgium, while hundreds of factories are shut down for the day.

Trade unions are protesting limits on wage increases during times of economic growth and want better conditions for early retirement, minimum wages and better education on the job.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Charles Michel is not in a position to forcefully react to such demands at the moment since it is in a caretaker capacity after the coalition broke down late last year.

There were almost no flights landing at or departing from Belgian airports on Wednesday since air traffic controllers could not guarantee safety with a skeleton staff.

The air traffic control agency, Skeyes, announced that it would not allow any flights to or from the country because it could not determine with certainty which employees would come to work.

Rail, bus and ports

The national railway company expected half the trains nationwide would be cancelled because of the movement, but high speed train traffic to London and Paris should be mostly spared.