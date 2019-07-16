The final season of "Game of Thrones" smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods on Tuesday.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic — was a distant second on 20 nominations.

"Thrones" was already the most decorated fictional show in the awards' seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations overall, according to the Television Academy website.

The show about families vying for the Iron Throne broke a 25-year nomination record for a drama series in a single year previously held by "NYPD Blue," which earned 27 nods in 1994.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington were recognised in the lead acting categories, while eight other "Thrones" cast members swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.

HBO's acclaimed drama "Chernobyl" placed third this year with 19, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse "Saturday Night Live" on 18.

HBO's dark hitman comedy "Barry" was joint fifth overall on 17 nods, tied with FX mini-series "Fosse/Verdon."

But there was disappointment for the final season of CBS ratings smash "Big Bang Theory," which failed to land recognition in either the comedy series or comedy actor categories.

And A-lister Julia Roberts was shunned by voters, who failed to select her performance in Amazon's "Homecoming."