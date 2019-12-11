Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi impassively sat through graphic accounts of mass murder, forced displacement and rape at the International Court of Justice in the Hague yesterday.

Suu Kyi, who at one time was mentioned in the same breath as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 28 years ago yesterday on Human Rights Day.

Today, she is defending herself and her government against charges relating to genocide and ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims at the hands of the Myanmar army.

However, the case at the United Nations’ top body, which usually aims to solve disputes between states, has gained worldwide interest as many ask why Gambia, a tiny Western African nation which is roughly 7,000 miles from Myanmar, decided to tackle this distant, yet devastating, crisis.

At the centre of Gambia’s fight is the brave and widely lauded, Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambdou, who has a personal mission.

In May last year, Gambia’s foreign minister pulled out of the annual conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Bangladesh at the last minute, sending Tambadou instead.

He joined an OIC delegation visiting overcrowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where some of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims lived after fleeing Buddhist-majority Myanmar since August 2017. They recounted how security forces had burnt Rohingya children alive, raped women and killed men.

What he saw and heard in Bangladesh revived painful memories for Tambadou, who spent more than a decade working as a lawyer at the UN tribunal, prosecuting cases from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide which left nearly a million dead.

“I saw genocide written all over these stories,” the Gambian minister said, “Another genocide is unfolding right before our eyes yet we do nothing to stop it.”

After his visit to the refugee camps, Tambadou introduced a resolution to create an OIC committee to examine alleged abuses against the Rohingya, and this year convinced the 57-member organisation to back a formal case against Myanmar - thrusting his tiny West African homeland into one of the most high profile international legal cases in a generation.

Backed by the Islamic Organisation, Tambadou, a devout Muslim with a prominent prayer bump on his forehead, acknowledged that Islamic solidarity was a factor behind Gambia and the OIC’s actions but said: “This is about our humanity, ultimately.”

Tambadou, in his opening statement at the tribunal, made his country’s intentions very clear: “All that the Gambia asks is that you tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings. To stop these acts of barbarity and brutality that have shocked and continue to shock our collective conscience.”

He called for immediate action: “Every day of inaction means more people are being killed, more women are being raped and more children are being burned alive. For what crime? Only that they were born different.”