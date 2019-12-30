Netflix's original film “Murder Mystery,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service’s most popular releases of 2019 in the United States but its award-winning “The Crown” failed to make the top 10.

Netflix said on Monday that science fiction series “Stranger Things” came in second, followed by the Michael Bay action movie “6 Underground.”

The animated movie “Incredibles 2” and Martin Scorsese’s gangster film “The Irishman” took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The ranking was based on the number of households watching at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019, the streaming service said.

British royal series “The Crown,” whose first two seasons cost a reported $130 million (£99.09 million) to make, did not appear in the top 10 list for either the US or the UK or Canada despite having won major awards, including for its leading actors. Season 3 was released in November and Netflix did not supply any viewing data.