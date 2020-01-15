CULTURE
Billie Eilish calls James Bond theme song 'huge honour'
Eilish, 18, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task.
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 12, 2019 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. / AFP
January 15, 2020

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honoured to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Eilish, 18, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of musicians like Adele, Madonna, and Paul McCartney, producers said in a posting on the official @007 Twitter account.

“No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the James Bond series, arrives in movie theaters in April with Daniel Craig resuming his role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

Alternative pop star Eilish had a break out year in 2019, with hits like “Bad Guy” and “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” and is nominated for six Grammy Awards later this month, including the top prizes: album of the year and best new artist.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said in a statement.

Eilish wrote and recorded most of her debut studio album “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” with her brother Finneas, 22, in the small bedroom of their Los Angeles area home.

“Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives,” Finneas said in a statement.

Adele’s theme song for 2012 Bond movie “Skyfall” won an Oscar, a Grammy and a Golden Globe award, while British singer Sam Smith’s song for “Spectre” took home the best original song Oscar in 2016.

SOURCE:Reuters
