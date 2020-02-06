WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi students protest after overnight clashes
Iraqi protesters converged on Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the four-month anti-government protest movement, to condemn the militia attack on Najaf protesters late night on Wednesday.
Iraqi students protest after overnight clashes
Students and other demonstrators hold national flags during a protest to condemn a militia attack on Najaf protesters late on Wednesday night, in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. / AP
February 6, 2020

Hundreds of students marched against the militia attack on Najaf protesters at rallies in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square and in the oil-rich city Basra in southern Iraq on Thursday.

Iraqi protesters converged on Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the four-month anti-government protest movement, to condemn the militia attack on Najaf protesters late night on Wednesday.

At least eight anti-government protesters were shot dead and 52 were wounded in clashes with followers of a radical Shiite cleric in Najaf on Wednesday, Iraqi medical officials and activists said.

The violence came as new divisions emerged among protesters and supporters of radical Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr, who initially threw his weight behind the uprising.

But he then re-positioned himself toward the political establishment after political elites selected Mohammed Allawi as prime minister-designate, a candidate he endorsed.

Recommended

Since then, al Sadr has issued a dizzying array of calls to followers, asking them to return to the streets days after withdrawing support from protests.

Al Sadr on Wednesday took to Twitter to urge his supporters to once again return to the streets. 

The often-contradictory orders have exacerbated existing tensions between anti-government demonstrators and his followers, with some activists claiming al-Sadr's followers had threatened them to toe the cleric's line or leave protest sites.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Basra university students took to the city's streets on Thursday in solidarity with Najaf's protesters, chanting and condemning the government for not being able to protect the protesters.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin