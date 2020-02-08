Western Australia was lashed by destructive winds on Saturday as a tropical cyclone neared landfall while much of the bushfire-battered east coast faced flood warnings due to heavy rain.

Severe tropical cyclone Damien was expected to make landfall on the west coast near Port Hedland, the world's largest iron ore port, on Saturday afternoon. Operations at ports in the region were suspended.

At 0200 GMT (10 am AWST), Damien was a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 150 kilometres per hour (93 miles per hour) and gusts of 205 kph (127 mph), the Bureau of Meteorology in Western Australia.

Residents of some coastal areas were urged to seek shelter.

"Very destructive winds, very heavy rainfall and storm surge are expected as Damien crosses the coast near Dampier early this afternoon," the agency said on Twitter.