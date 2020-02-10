Australian authorities issued evacuation orders as heavy rain lashed Sydney and the east coast of the state of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday, bringing chaos to the country's largest city while dousing bushfires that have raged since November.

Between 200 and 400 millimetres (7.9 to 15.8 inches) of rain drenched the Sydney area out to the Blue Mountains and farther south over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology said, which led to rivers flooding and forced more than 60 schools to shut on Monday.

The NSW State Emergency Service received over 2,700 calls for help overnight, with the number of calls since last Wednesday topping 10,000, SES spokesman Andrew Richards said.

"It's certainly quite a significant event. It's led to a record number of calls to our call centre. It's quite widespread," NSW State Emergency Service (SES) spokesman Andrew Richards said.

"Couple that with gale-force winds off the coast, large 6-metre (20-foot) waves, the coastline's getting pretty hammered as well with the high tides and king tides."

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flash flooding for the south coast of New South Wales and also said there could be wind gusts of more than 90 km per hour (56 miles per hour).