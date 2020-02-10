Turkey said it retaliated on Monday after "intense" shelling by Syrian regime forces that killed five of its soldiers and wounded five others in Syria's northern Idlib province, a marked escalation a week after a similarly deadly clash between the two sides.

Turkish forces hit 115 Syrian regime targets and destroyed "101 regime elements" in retaliation for the attack, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The retaliatory attack destroyed three regime tanks and two mortar positions, while one helicopter was also hit, the statement said.

The ministry said Turkish forces would continue to retaliate any attacks on its troops, which have observation posts in the far northwest of Syria.

Earlier, Turkish local media said the Turkish soldiers were targeted in Taftanaz in Idlib province, where Turkey has vowed to block the regime incursions.

Omer Celik, the spokesman for Turkey’s governing AK Party, said it was out of the question for the Turkish troops to vacate the observation posts in Idlib, adding that Turkey would continue to respond to "systematic" Syrian regime attacks.

Celik also said Turkish troops would continue trying to ensure that Syrian regime forces withdraw to previous positions.

Turkey "will carry out the necessary work to ensure that the [Syrian] regime retreat from the line it has violated with the aggression," Celik said.

Turkey-Russia talks