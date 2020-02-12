WORLD
3 MIN READ
Leaders of Somalia, breakaway Somaliland meet in Ethiopia-brokered talks
Somali presidential spokesman Abdinur Mohamed confirms meeting, saying "It was behind closed doors and no communique is being released. It was an ice-breaking one."
Leaders of Somalia, breakaway Somaliland meet in Ethiopia-brokered talks
Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict. Puntland leaders declared the territory an autonomous state in 1998. / TRTWorld
February 12, 2020

The current leaders of Somalia and the breakaway territory of Somaliland have met for the first time in the latest diplomatic effort by Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister.

Somali presidential spokesman Abdinur Mohamed confirmed Tuesday's meeting to The Associated Press, saying it was brokered by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

"It was behind closed doors and no communique is being released. It was an ice-breaking one," the spokesman said.

Ethiopia's government has not commented publicly on the talks, which occurred on the sidelines of an African Union gathering.

Non-negotiable sovereignty 

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict, and it has seen little of the violence and militant attacks that plague Somalia to the south.

Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has maintained its own independent government, currency, and security system. 

Somalia considers Somaliland as part of its territory. Several rounds of past talks over possible unification have failed to reach a breakthrough.

Recommended

This week's meeting is the first since Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi took office in 2017.

Somali officials have blamed Somaliland leaders over the failure of past talks, accusing them of failing to show seriousness. 

Somaliland leaders have dismissed the allegations and insisted that their sovereignty is non-negotiable.

Since taking office in 2018, Ethiopia’s leader has worked to achieve a number of diplomatic breakthroughs in the long-turbulent Horn of Africa region.

Challenges

Somalia's president faces a number of challenges in the months ahead.

The country hopes to achieve its first one-person-one-vote election by the end of this year. It would be the first in 50 years. 

But the United Nations envoy for Somalia has pointed out the lack of "effective cooperation" between Somalia's central government and its states as a major obstacle.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin