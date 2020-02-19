Istanbul - “There is no Plan B in Idlib. And there is no Idlib beyond Idlib,” humanitarian organisations warned.

The increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis in the besieged opposition-held areas is causing a build-up of refugees on the border of Turkey. Many of the displaced people had already escaped and chosen not to live in Assad-controlled territory, many have nowhere else left to go.

Twenty-two humanitarian aid organisations representing thousands of humanitarian volunteers operating in northwestern Syria have condemned the international “numbness” regarding the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib.

“The UN seems incapable of doing anything, and the Assad regime is the only country in the world with two seats at the UN security council,” said the aid agencies in reference to the repeated vetoes that have been exercised by China and Russia to prevent international action in the war-torn country.

The violence has resulted in almost a million people displaced, and hundreds dead in Idlib since December last year when the Assad regime began its offensive.

“The situation in Idlib is tragic, most people are on their fourth or fifth displacement, people are exposed to the elements, people are sleeping under trees and picking up only the things they can before moving again due to the constant ariel attacks,” said Amany Qaddour, a regional coordinator for the Syrian Relief and Development organisation speaking at a conference in Istanbul aimed at highlighting the ongoing plight of people in Idlib.

“The international community has become desensitised to what is happening in Syria. There is a huge shortage of basic needs for people; food, water and shelter are main priorities,” added Qaddour speaking to TRT World.

The recently displaced people will require more than $330 million dollars in funding and the UN currently possess only $70 million for this purpose.

Turkey has taken in more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and a further displacement of people from Idlib, which borders Turkey, could strain services and overwhelm absorption capacity, warns Qaddour.