Libya’s interior minister, Fathi Bashagha, has urged the US to set up a base in the war-torn country to offset increasing Russian influence in the country.

The request comes as Khalifa Haftar, a warlord backed by France, Russia, Egypt and the UAE, threatens to take over the last remaining areas of Libya not under his control, Tripoli and Misrata.

The decision to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi by NATO was a turning point for Russia who felt betrayed that the UN had been used for regime change.

Since Gaddafi’s overthrow, the US has been largely absent from the country — giving the Russians an opportunity to become powerbrokers.

In 2018, the Russians argued that the late ruler's son, Saif al Islam Gaddafi, should play a role in Libyan politics.

Russia’s relationship with the Gaddafi family and former regime members such as Haftar goes back several decades. Russian support for the former Gaddafi regime included sending thousands of soldiers and engineers during the 1970s and 80s and training the army.

In the post-Soviet period, and under Putin’s premiership, in particular, deals worth between $5-10 billion were signed between the two countries. Putin was also willing to write off a great deal of Libya’s unpaid Soviet-era debt which amounted to $4.5 billion.

Russia took a massive financial hit post-revolution. Its belief that by siding with Haftar it may resume some of these contracts or potentially sell weapons and stop the country drifting in the Western camp has been a big driver of its Libya strategy.

Fyodor Lukyanov, the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine puts Russia’s policy in the Middle East as: “According to Russia, Western choice of regime change to settle problems is wrong. The only way is to support existing regimes — even bad regimes.”

The suggestions by Libya’s security chief, therefore, to entice the US military presence as a key bulwark against Russian expansionism may be tempting for policymakers in Washington. It would also help to shore up the UN backed government of Libya giving it political cover.