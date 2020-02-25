Salwa, a Syrian girl taught by her father to laugh at the sound of bombs has travelled to Turkey with her family to begin a new life.

A video of her went viral on social media.

It shows her father, Abdullah Muhammed, playing a game with her as warplanes drop bombs near their home in Syria.

During the game, he took a unique approach to the constant sound of bombs. Instead of being scared, he taught Salwa to laugh. This he said helped with the family's traumatic experience.