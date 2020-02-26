The UN Security Council approved a resolution on Tuesday extending targeted sanctions for war-torn Yemen following contentious negotiations among the council's member nations.

Among the disputes had been whether to refer to UN experts’ findings that Yemen’s Houthi Shia rebels are receiving parts for drones and weapons, some with technical characteristics similar to arms manufactured in Iran.

Britain, which drafted the resolution, and the US and other Western nations supported the inclusion of the experts' findings, but Russia and China objected.

The much-revised British draft that was put to a vote and approved 13-0 eliminated all references to the Houthis and Iran, but Russia and China said their demands still were not fully met and abstained.

That appeared to surprise Britain and its Western allies who thought after last-minute negotiations into the early afternoon that all 15 council members would vote “yes.”

British Ambassador Karen Pierce expressed disappointment, saying, “If countries are going to engage in negotiations with us in detail and then not support the text, then that in my mind is sharp practice.”

In a broader comment clearly aimed at Russia, she warned against the threat of a veto becoming “simply a negotiating tactic,” stressing the need for compromise to ensure the Security Council meets its responsibilities to ensure international peace and security.

France’s ambassador, Nicolas de Riviere, said a compromise solution was found to maintain the unity of the council, and “ït is therefore all the more regrettable that this unity dropped away at the time of the vote.”

He said resolutions are “the fruit of compromise” and no member should expect to get all their demands.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia countered that “our objections to a host of provisions of the British past draft” were raised during negotiations and a number were taken into account only on Tuesday.

He said provisions in the text still “go beyond the objectives of this resolution,” and Russia was presented with “a take-it-or-leave-it approach which does not allow for compromise."

"We cannot agree to that kind of approach,” Nebenzia said.

He said the council needs to avoid divisions when the situation in Yemen requires collective effort to help achieve a cease-fire and start political negotiations and restore peace. “This could have been agreed to calmly without drama,” Nebenzia said.