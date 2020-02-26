The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that the window of opportunity that Africa has had to prepare for the novel coronavirus is closing as a second case was confirmed there.

Algeria’s health ministry reported the country’s first case of the virus, officially known as COVID-19, after tests indicated that an Italian man who arrived in the country on Feb. 17 had tested positive.

Africa’s first COVID-19 case was reported earlier this month in Egypt.

Algeria is one of the 47 countries in the WHO African region.

“This is the first case in the WHO African region,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said in a statement.

“The window of opportunity the continent has had to prepare for the coronavirus is closing. All countries must ramp up their preparedness activities.”

Algeria is one of 13 countries the WHO has identified as a top priority for preparedness measures due to their direct links or high volume of travel to China.