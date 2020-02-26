WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bernie Sanders calls Netanyahu 'reactionary racist'
Sanders said if he is elected, he would "take into consideration" moving the US embassy back to Tel Aviv, adding Middle East policy should be about protecting Israel "but you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people."
Bernie Sanders calls Netanyahu 'reactionary racist'
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to media in the spin room after the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. / AFP
February 26, 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "reactionary racist" at the Democratic presidential debate Tuesday.

Sanders said if he is elected, he would "take into consideration" moving the US embassy back to Tel Aviv, adding that Middle East policy should be about protecting Israel, "but you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people."

"I'm very proud of being Jewish. I actually lived in Israel for some months. But what I happen to believe is that right now, sadly, tragically, in Israel, through Bibi Netanyahu, you have a reactionary racist who is now running that country," he said.

Bibi is Netanyahu's often-used nickname.

Sanders said the US has to have a policy that reaches out to the Palestinians and brings nations together.

In late 2017, US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering a world outcry. 

The following May, Washington relocated its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Recommended

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem –– now occupied by Israel –– might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Apart from Sanders, six other candidates vying to take on Trump were on the stage at Tuesday night's Democratic debate in South Carolina.

They included former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

For her part, Warren said the Israelis and the Palestinians should be encouraged to return to the negotiation table, noting the Israeli people have a right to security and Palestinians have a right to be treated with dignity and to have self-determination.

"That is a two-state solution. But it's not up to us to determine what the terms of a two-state solution are," she said.

When asked if the US embassy should be moved back to Tel Aviv, Warren said it is not Washington but Israel and Palestine that should determine the capital themselves.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin