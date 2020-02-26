Communal violence in India has claimed the lives of at least 20 people as the Indian capital New Delhi struggles to contain its worst religious riots in decades.

Indian website Scroll.in listed the names of some of those killed, the majority of whom appear to be Muslims with several Hindus also including among the death toll.

Of the eight people listed by Scroll.in six died of bullet wounds, with no information provided about the perpetrators.

Police officers are accused of standing aside or encouraging Hindu mobs to target Muslim communities, who are believed to make up close to 13 percent of the capital’s population.

Photographers captured the moment Hindu rioters set a mosque alight, climbing its minaret to append the Hindu nationalist saffron flag.

In other images and videos, mobs were seen crowding around people suspected of being Muslim striking at the victims with baseball bats and sticks.

The ostensible spark for the violence was the targeting of protests against a recent amendment to Indian citizenship law (CAA), which enables the granting of Indian nationality to all those who seek refuge in the country except Muslims.

Critics argued that the law was yet another measure by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to revoke the India’s secular order and relegate the country’s Muslim citizens to second class status.

The rising tide of Hindu nationalism

For many observers, the CAA was the BJP’s latest step in redefining India along Hindu religious lines.