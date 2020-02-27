WORLD
3 MIN READ
How important is the Umrah pilgrimage for the Saudi economy?
The decision to suspend entry for foreign pilgrims in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak could hurt Saudi finances if it is a prolonged ban.
How important is the Umrah pilgrimage for the Saudi economy?
Muslims pray at the Kaaba during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019. / Reuters
February 27, 2020

Saudi Arabia has banned the entry of foreign pilgrims into the country as the world tries to contain the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

The decision comes as the illness establishes a foothold in Europe and the Middle East, with Italy and Iran in particular affected.

While Riyadh has issued no information about how long the ban will last, a global pandemic could impact pilgrimages during Ramadan, which is only a couple of months away, and the Hajj pilgrimage that follows soon after.

The ban applies to the Islam’s holiest city of Mecca and also its second holiest city of Medina.

While the overwhelming majority of Saudi Arabia’s wealth comes from its fossil fuel deposits, pilgrimages by Muslims are also a significant contributor to its economy.

The kingdom relies on oil revenues for 87 percent of its budget, and oil related industries account for 42 percent of its GDP.

Recommended

Together the Hajj and the Umrah add $12 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP per year, which accounts for 20 percent of the country’s non-oil GDP and seven percent of total GDP.

In the Hijri year of 1439, which was between 2017-2018, more than 6.7 million Muslims visited the country for the Umrah. 

The Saudi government has ambitious plans to increase revenues from pilgrimage to $150 billion by 2022. It hopes that well off visitors will be willing to pay thousands of dollars per night to stay in recently constructed hotels’ suites, which include views of the Kaaba. 

About 43 percent of Umrah prayers visit Saudi Arabia in the Islamic months of Rajab, Shaban and Ramadan, which makes these three months the most popular time for pilgrimages outside of the Hajj.

The Saudi decision to suspend entry for foreign pilgrims coincides with the Islamic date of Rajab 3.

Besides the direct monetary benefit that pilgrims bring, more than half a million people are employed in the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, which is overwhelmingly religiously oriented.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin