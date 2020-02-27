Saudi Arabia has banned the entry of foreign pilgrims into the country as the world tries to contain the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

The decision comes as the illness establishes a foothold in Europe and the Middle East, with Italy and Iran in particular affected.

While Riyadh has issued no information about how long the ban will last, a global pandemic could impact pilgrimages during Ramadan, which is only a couple of months away, and the Hajj pilgrimage that follows soon after.

The ban applies to the Islam’s holiest city of Mecca and also its second holiest city of Medina.

While the overwhelming majority of Saudi Arabia’s wealth comes from its fossil fuel deposits, pilgrimages by Muslims are also a significant contributor to its economy.

The kingdom relies on oil revenues for 87 percent of its budget, and oil related industries account for 42 percent of its GDP.