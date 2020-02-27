TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish sources deny media reports saying Turkey fired on Russian warplanes
Turkish army didn't target Russian soldiers or planes in Syria's Idlib as claimed by certain Russian news outlets, Anadolu Agency cites "reliable" Turkish sources as saying.
Turkish sources deny media reports saying Turkey fired on Russian warplanes
A Turkish soldier walks near Turkish military vehicles in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11, 2020. / Reuters
February 27, 2020

Turkey denies Russian media reports that "the elements of the Turkish Armed Forces fired on Russian planes in [Syria's] Idlib," Anadolu Agency said on Thursday citing "reliable" Turkish sources.

"It is unrealistic and the Turkish soldier never targeted to Russian troops and Russian planes," the news agency said.

The rebuttal comes after some Russian media outlets alleged the Turkish army was firing at Russian aircrafts in Idlib province.

Attacks on civilians

The regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the zone.

Recommended

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by the Syrian regime and Russian forces since then, flouting both the 2018 ceasefire and a new one that started this January.

More than 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Attacks by the regime and its allies have also targeted Turkish soldiers on a peace mission in the region in recent weeks.

Turkey remains the country with the most refugees in the world, hosting more than 3.7 million migrants since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011 that has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising