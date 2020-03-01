Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

The swearing-in capped a week of turmoil that began with Mahathir's resignation in an apparent bid to consolidate power, but ended with him sidelined and complaining of betrayal after decades dominating Malaysian politics.

Mahathir promised to seek a vote in parliament to challenge Muhyiddin's support, but conceded he might not win.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in at a palace ceremony in front of Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and promised to fulfill his duties as prime minister.

The change in leadership comes less than two years after Mahathir joined old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to defeat the ruling party of six decades, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), on an anti-corruption platform.

"This is a very strange thing," said Mahathir. "This is the losers that will form the government," he added, referring to the outcome of the 2018 election.

He said he had the support of 114 of parliament's 222 members, but it was not guaranteed that they would all support him at a vote in a country of tangled political interests where horse-trading is commonplace.

Mahathir questioned whether a government involving the former ruling party would be as ready to pursue graft cases against its politicians. Those include the former prime minister Najib Razak, who is now on trial for corruption.

A week of twists and turns in Malaysian politics began with Mahathir's resignation, breaking his alliance with Anwar as he proposed a national unity government without party loyalties that would have given him greater authority.