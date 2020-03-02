EU foreign ministers are to hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss the fall-out from the worsening Syria conflict that is driving refugees to the bloc's borders with Turkey, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday.

The fighting around the Syrian rebel stronghold of Idlib "represents a serious threat to international peace and security" with grave humanitarian consequences for the region and beyond, he said in a statement.

The EU "needs to redouble efforts to address this terrible human crisis with all the means at its disposal," he said.

"I am therefore calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council next week to discuss the unfolding situation."

Borrell said the meeting was being organised particularly at the request of Greece, which is confronting a build-up of thousands of migrants on its border with Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday "opened the doors" for migrants to try to get into Greece and Bulgaria, the two EU member states bordering his country, in an effort to extract European support for Turkey's military operation in Syria.

On Thursday, Turkish forces suffered staggering losses of dozens of troops to air strikes that Ankara blamed on Damascus's Russia-backed regime.