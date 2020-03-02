A Turkish official on Sunday evening refuted Greek claims that only 73 migrants have crossed into Europe so far, providing footage to the contrary.

Over 100,000 migrants have crossed into Greece and Bulgaria since Friday, according to a statement by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Sunday.

This comes amid draconian Greek border police crackdowns, firing tear gas on refugees seeking to make their way into Europe in pursuit of a better life.

But if the number isn’t based on a clerical error, what could be driving the significant underreporting of migrant asylum seekers in Greece?

It all comes down to economics, and a skewed public perception of the costs refugees entail.

Greece is currently headed by the New Democracy (ND) centre-right party headed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who defeated the far-left Syriza populists and their leader, Alexis Tsipras. Analysts warned however, that he may be as much a populist as his predecessor.

Human Rights Watch indicates that migrants consistently find Greece hostile, xenophobic and dangerous to refugees. Those who do choose to stay in Greece, often suffer low wages and poor working conditions, in addition to being treated as second-class citizens where rights and social welfare are concerned.

Xenophobic far-right groups are vocal in demonising and scapegoating refugees for high unemployment and a flagging economy that suffered successive austerity measures long before the refugee crisis began.

But do their views reflect reality?