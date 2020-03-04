A delegation representing Libyan warlord Haftar, the internationally unrecognised and self-styled militia leader in Libya, has visited Damascus to establish ‘diplomatic’ relations.

Pro-Assad regime media sources showed representatives of the warlord Haftar signing a series of agreements with the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

The move, however, was mocked as a stunt with one commentator saying: “Both Bashar Assad and Khalifa Haftar stand accused of mass atrocities, and the regions under their control are repressive police states. Their premise of cooperation against ‘terrorism’ would be ridiculous if it weren’t so perverse.”

As the Libyan flag was raised in Damascus for the first time since 2012 when relations were severed after the fall of the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi the move also showed the intentions of Haftar and Assad.

The two leaders have become international pariahs brought together by their dislike of Turkey. The newfound alliance between the two is also underpinned with Russian backing and money and weapons from the UAE.

But is Haftar’s move legitimate?

International law is fairly complicated on the matter.

According to the University Oxford Press book ‘Diplomatic Law: Commentary on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations’, which lays out the relationship between states, it does not define diplomatic relations. Nor does it define what it means to be a state.

That doesn’t, however, mean that Haftar’s move is legal or a recognisable international practice.

In order to be able to establish diplomatic relations, a precondition according to legal custom, is that the state must first be sovereign. Haftar, however, does not control Libya and he doesn’t hold the levels of power to exert the sovereignty of the state.

Another attribute that a state is sovereign is whether the leadership is able to establish and enter into international agreements with other states.