A solidarity march was held in the Greek capital of Athens late on Thursday for migrants and refugees.

Thousands of protesters gathered in front of the University of Athens in the city centre and shouted slogans criticising the European Union's refugee policy.

They walked to the Parliament building in Syntagma Square.

During the march, they held banners saying "Greeks and foreigners can work together" and "Death to fascism."

Turkey announced last week that it would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe.