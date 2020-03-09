Former lawmakers from three major pro-India parties formed a new political party on Sunday in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

The launch of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (Our Party) is the first major political development since last August, when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of political autonomy, divided it into two federally-ruled territories, and jailed nearly all of the pro-India and pro-freedom leadership.

The Apni Party is headed by Altaf Bukhari, a wealthy former lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) whose rule was cut short in 2018 when its coalition partner the Bharatiya Janata Party, India's ruling party, withdrew from the regional government.

Bukhari and majority of the members of the new party were spared house or prison detention during the clampdown before the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last August.

He told reporters at a press conference that the party’s “core agenda” would be the restoration of statehood and seeking guarantees from New Delhi that land and government jobs will stay with region’s residents only.

“We are not here to sell dreams or fantasy to our people and instead shall always be pragmatic, honest, and fair in our approach,” said Bukhari.

For now, he said, his party would wait for the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on the restoration of the region’s special status, whose revocation he said had “hurt the pride and self-esteem of the people.”

Asked by a reporter how its agenda is different from that of the BJP’s, which also has promised restoration of statehood, Bukhari said the two parties could have common issues.

“We cannot invent issues. We are a party of commoners,” he said.

At the press conference, Bukhari praised former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Muhammad, a politician credited with and vilified for strengthening India’s grip over the region in the 1950s.

“Bakshi sahib had a great economic and political vision for Kashmir. We need a similar vision right now,” Bukhari said.