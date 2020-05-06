On 22 April, the 41st anniversary of the founding of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC successfully launched a “military satellite” into space and simultaneously successfully launched us all into the latest chapter in the saga of the US-Iran battle.

The repercussions do not only have global ramifications in terms of how Washington and Tehran will interact, and other parties to the now defunct Iran nuclear deal, but also a regional impact as it will spur a desire on the part of Iran’s neighbours to start competing in a Middle Eastern arms and space race.

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) is normally the body responsible for Iran’s space program, but the successful launch of the Noor satellite marks the first successful attempt by a branch of the Iranian military.

The IRGC used a heavily modified version of the Safir space-launch vehicle to get its surveillance satellite into space, a system ordinarily utilised by the ISA whose last successful space launch was four years ago but which has met with a string of failures since.

By making such a move, and by sidelining the civilian space agency, the IRGC is trying to show the United States that its “maximum pressure” campaign to force Iran back to the negotiating table to wrangle out a new deal will not work.

The IRGC knows the limits of its capabilities, yet it is nevertheless making a political statement that the regime will not be deterred, and the Trump administration’s strategy will ultimately be faced with failure.

Hilariously, Iranian generals have been full steam ahead on the propaganda train, claiming their launch was the birth event of Iran coming into its own as a “superpower”.

Speaking to state media, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s aerospace division, grandiosely stated that “nobody will dare to threaten us or to even give us a threatening look”, playing up Iran’s conventional military capabilities as being able to withstand the United States and “other greater powers”.

Nobody outside of Iranian propagandists takes such statements seriously, however.

The commander of the US Space Command, General Jay Raymond, has dismissed Iran’s military satellite as no more than “a tumbling webcam” floating through space, which supports the argument that the Noor satellite is a political, and not military, statement.

What is important is that the technology of what was put into orbit is less important than the technology required to put it into orbit in the first place.

There can be no doubt that Iran has made significant advances in its technological base and that it has built up a sophisticated science and engineering sector that allows it to punch above its weight.

The technical know-how and the technological advancement required to put a satellite 425 kilometres into orbit has a lot of transferability to other fields, namely ballistic missiles armed with deadly payloads.