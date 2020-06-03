WORLD
EBU condemns 'unacceptable pattern' of attacks on journalists in US
European Broadcasting Union says it's "completely unacceptable" to target journalists deliberately during protests in US triggered by the killing of black American George Floyd.
Sally Ayhan, Washington correspondent of TRT World, was wounded in chest and leg by plastic bullets during live coverage. / AA
June 3, 2020

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the "unacceptable pattern" of attacks on journalists in the United States during clashes between protesters and police.

"Dozens of experienced reporters have been injured, threatened, intimidated, or arrested. EBU Members BBC, Deutsche Welle (DW), and TRT World have also reported specific aggressive acts against their news crews," it said in a statement.

"This is despite following recognised protocols for media operating in the field, including visible identification and respecting instructions from law enforcement agencies," EBU said.

TRT World's journalists targeted 

TRT World journalists came in the line of fire in the states of Washington and Minneapolis while covering protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he lay handcuffed on the ground in Minneapolis on May 25.

His death drew outrage across a nation that is politically and racially divided five months before a presidential election, reigniting protests that have flared repeatedly in recent years over police killings of black Americans.

Recommended

Sally Ayhan, the Washington correspondent of TRT World, was injured in the chest and leg by plastic bullets during live coverage.

Another correspondent, Lionel Donovan, and cameramen Barbaros Sayilgan from Minneapolis also came under attack. Donovan was wounded when a bullet targeted his groin.

Targeting journalists 'completely unacceptable'

Liz Corbin, Head of News, EBU, said: "The freedom of the media to report safely without fear of violence from police or security forces is a crucial pillar of democracy. 

It is completely unacceptable that journalists, including EBU members, have been deliberately targeted and injured while doing their job.

Many of the journalists involved are highly experienced in covering public order events, respecting directions from law enforcement, and managing their own risks. This makes the sheer number of incidents deeply troubling. We call for an end to all violence against journalists and a renewed commitment to media freedom."

EBU said targeting journalists deliberately "is neither legitimate or lawful" while urging governments worldwide to guarantee the protection and safety of journalists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
