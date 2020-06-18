About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.

The latest figure released by The Labor Department, marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly seven million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs.

The decline was much smaller, though than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.

The total number of people receiving unemployment aid also fell slightly, reflecting the return of many to their old jobs.

Uncertainty about job market

Still, analysts had expected a sharper decline in weekly applications, and some expressed disappointment that so many people are still seeking unemployment benefits even as restaurants, gyms and many categories of retail shops are reopening across the country.

"It does seem like there are many new people filing for unemployment, and this is worrisome when we are three months into the crisis and you are starting to see re-openings across the nation," said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

Such a huge flow of people in and out of work, and the uncertainty surrounding it, make it hard to track where the job market is headed, Daco said.

The economy fell into recession in February.

