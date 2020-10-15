European leaders have demanded Britain give ground on fair trade rules to unblock stalled post-Brexit negotiations, angering London and putting the fate of the talks in jeopardy.

The 27 bloc leaders arrived for a summit in Brussels expressing cautious optimism but, in their written conclusions, urged the EU and its member states to step up preparations for a chaotic "no-deal" exit.

Their calls for urgency were balanced however by an invitation that Britain keep talking next week in London and in Brussels the week after that.

"As of tomorrow I will be speaking with my counterpart David Frost. On Monday, we'll be in London for the full week, including the weekend if necessary," the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said after addressing the leaders.

"That's what I have proposed to the British team," Barnier said.

'Disappointed'

The invite comes after a warning by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he could walk away from the negotiations unless the results of the summit pointed to a breakthrough.

The EU never recognised his deadline and in their conclusions put the onus on Johnson to rescue a deal as time runs out.

In an unusually testy tweet, the UK's Frost said he was "disappointed" by the summit conclusions, underlining that they "no longer committed to working 'intensively' to reach a future partnership" as had been earlier promised.

Frost also scoffed at the EU's charge that only Britain should budge, calling it "an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation".

Johnson would decide his next move on Friday, he said.

'Good compromise'

Tempers flared despite signals that the Europeans seemed to open to moving on one of their hard-held red lines, fishing.

President Emmanuel Macron of France hinted at possible compromise on the thorny issue of fishing rights, saying he was open to finding a "good compromise" that would ensure access for French fishermen to UK waters.