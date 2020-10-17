Polling booths closed in New Zealand's general election with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expected to win a second term after campaigning on her government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters visited schools and community halls across the South Pacific nation to cast their ballots in an election pitting Ardern's centre-left Labour Party against an opposition led by the conservative National Party.

The polling stations closed at 7pm (0600 GMT) on Saturday and officials will tally about 3.5 million votes through Saturday night.

Labour Party leader Ardern, 40, and National Party chief Collins, 61, are the faces of the election to form the country's 53rd parliament, a pandemic-focused referendum on Ardern's three-year term.

Doors to the polling booths opened at 9am (2000 GMT on Friday), though a record number of voters had already cast their ballots in advance.

Restrictions are in place on what news media can report about the race until polls close, after which the Electoral Commission is expected to begin releasing preliminary results.

The election was delayed by a month after new Covid-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country's largest city.

New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, currently has no community cases of Covid-19 and is among only a few nations where people are not required to wear masks or follow social distancing.