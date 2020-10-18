WORLD
Landslide buries bus and passengers in Pakistan
Pakistani police said a landslide buried a minibus with 15 people into a deep ditch along the mountainous road in Skardu.
Landslide overtook the minibus that was travelling from the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province to the scenic city of Skardu. FILE PHOTO / AA
October 18, 2020

A landslide in northern Pakistan buried a minibus with 15 people onboard under tons of mud and rock with rescue workers digging through the wreckage in the hopes of finding survivors.

Police officer Wakil Khan said on Sunday the landslide overtook the minibus that was travelling from the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province to the scenic city of Skardu.

The bus was pushed into a deep ditch along the mountainous road in Skardu and buried under mud and rock.

Khan indicated that the chances of finding anyone alive are bleak, but rescue workers and local volunteers are digging through the mud in search of survivors.

Landslides after heavy monsoon rain are common in Pakistan, and are the cause widespread damage in areas of mountainous terrain. 

SOURCE:AP
