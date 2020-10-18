CULTURE
Egyptian comedian released after over two years in prison without trial
Popular satirical TV programme comedian, Shady Abu Zaid, was released from a Cairo police station after more than two years in prison without a trial, a rights lawyer says.
Photo of Egyptian comedian Shady Abu Zaid taken from The World Movement for Democracy's website on October 18, 2020. / Getty Images
October 18, 2020

Egyptian authorities have released a comedian who was working for a popular satirical TV programme after more than two years in prison without trial.

Attorney Mokhtar Mounir said on Sunday that Shady Abu Zaid was released from a Cairo police station late Saturday, but as part of his terms of release must report to a police station twice a week.

His sister, Roula Abu Zaid, confirmed the news in a Facebook post and shared a photo of the siblings and their friends at home after his release.

"Shady took a release with precautionary measures and currently with us at home," the post said.

Police arrested Abu Zaid in May 2018 after plain-clothed security officers raided his house in Cairo. He was charged with joining an outlawed group, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, and disseminating false news.

Earlier this month, a court ordered his conditional release after he exceeded the allowed two-year period for pretrial detention.

One of many Sisi critics

Abu Zaid was working on camera for a satirical program whose host was a puppet named Abla Fahita. The show has since been canceled. Before his arrest, he also produced a show called “The Rich Content” that was popular on social media networks.

In 2016, he attracted controversy for handing out balloons made of inflated condoms to police officers on the fifth anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak and had been aimed at reforming the state's heavy-handed security apparatus.

Abu Zaid was one of many government critics behind bars in Egypt amid a years-long crackdown by the government of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on the media. 

More than 60 journalists are in jail in Egypt, according to the International Press Institute, with the country ranked among the world’s worst jailers of journalists.

SOURCE:AP
