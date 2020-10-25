Nathan Chen has captured his fourth consecutive ISU Skate America title on Saturday, easily beating a depleted field in Las Vegas that was limited to United States-based athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reigning men's singles world champion scored 299.15 points to beat out Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou, who finished with 275.10 points.

Keegan Messing, who lives in Alaska but has dual US-Canadian citizenship, placed third at 266.42 points.

No fans present

There were no fans in attendance at the Orleans Arena, just off the Vegas strip. Strict health and safety guidelines were in place and just a handful of overseas skaters took part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chen said that he was not happy with his free skate performance despite beating the domestic field by a wide margin.