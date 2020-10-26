The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion.

The proposed sale of the Harpoon systems "will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region," the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion which prompted a sanctions threat from China.

READ MORE:China invokes military might on 70th anniversary of Korean war

Pressure on China ahead of US election