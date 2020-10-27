Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lodged a criminal complaint against Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders over an insulting tweet.

The criminal complaint was filed on Tuesday by Erdogan's lawyer Huseyin Aydin with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Erdogan's petition argues that the complaint made under Turkish law is valid as the crime in question is against the Turkish president. It also cites decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights that support that the protection of the reputation and a person right to privacy are legitimate grounds to limit freedom of expression.

"Fascism is not in our book; it's in your book. Social justice is in our book," Erdogan said on Sunday at a meeting of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the eastern Malatya province, calling Wilders a "fascist".

His remarks came after Party for Freedom leader Wilders, known for his anti-Muslim stance, shared on Twitter an insulting cartoon of the Turkish president.