TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan files complaint against Dutch MP Wilders
A criminal complaint has been filed in Ankara against the far-right politician over a tweet in which he insulted President Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan files complaint against Dutch MP Wilders
Turkish President Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the opening ceremony for events held to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, Turkey on October 26, 2020. / AA
October 27, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lodged a criminal complaint against Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders over an insulting tweet.

The criminal complaint was filed on Tuesday by Erdogan's lawyer Huseyin Aydin with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Erdogan's petition argues that the complaint made under Turkish law is valid as the crime in question is against the Turkish president. It also cites decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights that support that the protection of the reputation and a person right to privacy are legitimate grounds to limit freedom of expression.

"Fascism is not in our book; it's in your book. Social justice is in our book," Erdogan said on Sunday at a meeting of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the eastern Malatya province, calling Wilders a "fascist".

His remarks came after Party for Freedom leader Wilders, known for his anti-Muslim stance, shared on Twitter an insulting cartoon of the Turkish president.

Recommended

Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu has also denounced the cartoon.

In September, Dutch judges upheld Geert Wilders' conviction for collectively insulting Moroccan people at a rally, in what the firebrand far-right leader branded a "political trial" by a "banana republic."

The appeals court threw out, however, a charge of inciting discrimination over a 2014 gathering where the peroxide-blonde Wilders asked supporters if they wanted "fewer or more Moroccans" and the crowd chanted "Fewer! Fewer!".

A lower court had convicted Wilders – whose Freedom Party is the second biggest in the Dutch parliament – of both group insult and inciting discrimination in 2016 but he had appealed the verdict.

READ MORE: Erdogan criticises Wilders, questions Macron's mental health again

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive