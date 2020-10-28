Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has travelled to the hot springs town where past president Franklin Delano Roosevelt coped with polio to declare the US is not too politically diseased to overcome its health and economic crises, pledging to be the unifying force who can "restore our soul and save this country".

Biden offered his closing argument with Election Day just one week away while attempting to go on the political offensive in Georgia, which hasn’t backed a Democrat for the White House since 1992.

He promised to be a president for all Americans regardless of party, even as "anger and suspicion is growing and our wounds are getting deeper".

Biden is planning to travel to Iowa, which Trump took by 10 points in 2016, later in the week. His running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is hitting Arizona and Texas, where Republicans haven't lost any statewide office since 1994 – the nation’s longest political winning streak.

The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes.

Vows to tackle virus

Biden flayed Trump with accusations the US president has surrendered to a surging pandemic.

Biden, buoyed by poll numbers that show him leading the incumbent, drilled in on Trump's coronavirus response, reminding voters that Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows conceded at the weekend that "we're not going to control the pandemic."

He branded the response "a capitulation" by a White House that "never really tried" to halt a pandemic which has now killed more than 226,000 Americans.

Instead of acting as a wartime president to battle Covid-19 as he promised, Trump "shrugged, he swaggered and he surrendered", Biden said.

"I'm here to tell you: we can and we will control this virus," he added.

"I've got to say I'm working my ass off here!" Trump boomed in Lansing, Michigan, eliciting a huge cheer.

Trump also said his pandemic policies and economic chops would serve the nation better than Biden.

"This election is a choice between a Trump super-recovery or Biden depression," he said.

But with Covid-19 cases rising in several states and no agreement yet on a pandemic rescue package in Congress, US stocks mostly slid on Tuesday for a third straight session.

Later in Wisconsin, Trump warned Americans that they should not "let this radical socialist group take over" with Biden as president.

"You're going to see a giant red wave on Tuesday," he said.

A battleground state

President Trump questioned the integrity of the election again on Tuesday, saying it would be "inappropriate" to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Biden.

Early voting, both by mail and in person, has surged to record highs as Americans have rushed to cast ballots in the election while looking to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

The huge volume of mail ballots – more than 46 million have already been cast – could take days or weeks to tally, experts say, meaning that a winner might not be declared on election night, November 3.

"It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don't believe that that's by our laws," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska. "We'll see what happens."

Trump was travelling to the Michigan capital of Lansing and visiting West Salem, Wisconsin, just three days after holding a rally in the state.

First lady Melania Trump was on the road, too, making her first solo campaign trip of the year.

"If this was the Georgia of 2008, 2012, I think there's no way we would have seen a Biden come this late," said Nse Ufot, chief executive officer of the New Georgia Project, which aims to increase voter registration, especially among young people and minorities.

"It's a loud signal and acknowledgment of Georgia as a battleground state."

Democrats wooing young, non-white voters

After Hillary Clinton flirted with GOP territory in 2016, only to lose those states as well as traditional Democratic Midwestern strongholds, Biden’s campaign is mindful of overreaching.

Still, a top Biden adviser rejected the notion that the campaign is spreading itself too thin, noting that the former vice president's visit follows weeks of a paid advertising in Georgia and visits by Harris and Jill Biden.

The state, the adviser said, has the right mix of young voters, non-white voters whose ranks are increasing, and anti-Trump suburban voters to build a winning Biden coalition.

Biden will also visit in the coming days Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida, where former President Barack Obama gave a speech in Orlando.

"We’ve got to outhustle the other side," Obama said, noting that Florida, the nation’s largest consistent swing state, could help Biden run up the electoral college score.

