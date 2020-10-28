With less than a week of voting left, President Donald Trump has pushed ahead with mass rallies despite a US surge in coronavirus cases and mounting criticism that he is prioritising his re-election above the health of his supporters.

The pandemic that has upended life across the United States this year, killing more than 227,000 people, is roaring back in the days leading up to the November 3 contest when Republican Trump faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In contrast, instead of campaigning in a swing state, Biden was receiving a briefing from public health experts on the coronavirus.

Biden holds a comfortable lead in national polls, which also show a public increasingly dismayed by Trump's handling of the largest public health crisis in US living memory. Polls in battleground states that might decide the election are tighter.

As infection rates rise, Trump again accused the news media of pushing the story to hurt him.

"Covid, Covid, Covid is the unified chant of the Fake News Lamestream Media. They will talk about nothing else until November 4th, when the Election will be (hopefully!) over," the president wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Biden briefed on virus

The Democrat sat on a stage with briefing materials before him in front of a screen with graphs showing the seven-day rolling average of reported daily coronavirus cases and hospitalisations over the past four months.

Biden was briefed virtually at a theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Center for Science in the Public Interest director Dr David Kessler, New York University medical school assistant professor Dr Celine Grounder and Yale University associate professor of medicine Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Kessler warned Biden, “We are in the midst of the third wave."

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins shows more than 226,000 people have died from the virus in the US. More than 71,000 people a day are testing positive on average, up from 51,000 two weeks ago. Cases are on the rise in all but two states, Hawaii and Delaware.

Wisconsin in 'urgent crisis'

Trump's running mate, Vice President Mike Pence, will campaign on Wednesday in Wisconsin, where a record number of coronavirus cases has prompted the Democratic governor to urge people to stay at home.

Wisconsin broke one-day state records in cases and deaths on Tuesday. State officials have asked residents to quarantine voluntarily when possible, wear masks and cancel social gatherings with more than five people.

"There's no way to sugarcoat it — we are facing an urgent crisis and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbours, and the people you care about," Governor Tony Evers said. "Stay home, Wisconsin."

The Trump campaign is taking all necessary precautions at the event in Mosinee, campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley told CNN.

Asked whether holding a big rally raised safety concerns given that aides to Pence have tested positive and Wisconsin hospitals are near capacity, Gidley said, "No, it doesn't ... The vice president has the best doctors in the world around him. They've obviously contact traced and come to the conclusion it's fine for him to be out on the campaign trail."

Reuters/Ipsos polling from October 20-26 shows Biden with a solid lead over Trump, 53 – 44 percent, in Wisconsin, which as a battleground state could help decide the election.

After racing across Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday and staying overnight in Las Vegas, Trump was due to hold airport rallies in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Goodyear, outside Phoenix, Arizona's biggest city.

