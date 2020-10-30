Recently it was revealed by the Wall Street Journal that President Trump sent two top officials to travel to Syria hold talks with Syrian government officials about the possible release of two US citizens believed to be held in Syria.

The move, which involved the officials visiting a top general in his office in Damascus is quite a bombshell as at a time when Idlib is ever-present in the news and Covid-19 is claiming a heavy death toll. Syria was off-limits to US officials, until now.

So what is the Trump administration attempting to pull off?

Essentially, the US, or rather the Trump administration, seeks to secure freelance journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria since 2012, and Syrian-American psychotherapist Majd Kamalmaz, who has been missing since 2017.

Tice would be a real triumph for Trump.

Tice’s family have spoken admirably about President Trump’s commitment to bring US hostages home saying that no other president has gone as far as he has - and there may be some truth in this. But few believe Trump is doing it out of compassion but more for the political capital it brings.

And that is really at the heart of the matter now. Trump has been trying for some time to engage with Assad and the regime but Tice’s mother is convinced that nothing has happened as she believes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is blocking real talks to free their son. They claim that in 2015, in Damascus, a key Assad figure told them to “bring” a senior US official to Syria in order to free Austin.

This was a remarkable statement on a number of levels. Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, it was the first time that the Assad regime had tacitly admitted that Tice was held in their captivity.

Since August 2012, when Tice was captured at a roadblock outside of the capital, the generally held belief – and one which was touted by the regime – was that the former marine was actually held by ‘rebel' groups. This was a ruse, supported even by a Sunday Times journalist who later was exposed as having close links to Assad, to create a layer of protection, a buffer to the case. US hostages gain political value in Washington the more years have passed, a lesson learnt from the 80s in Lebanon where they formed the backbone of scandalous, erroneous foreign policy blunders like the Iran Contra scandal or even Lockerbie.

And so the Assad regime was keeping Tice, investing in him for when the time was right to use him as a bargaining chip with a US administration.

But the mysterious call to the Tice family in Damascus also revealed that the Assad regime had a particular format of how they wanted talks to proceed – which has not been respected by the Trump team.