An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a US military operation in neighbouring Nigeria.

Philip Nathan Walton, 27, was taken from his farm in Massalata in southern Niger early on Tuesday morning by armed kidnappers who demanded a ransom from the man’s father.

The US Defense Department confirmed the operation on Saturday, saying it took place in northern Nigeria.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the US Department of State. No US military personnel were injured during the operation,” the department said in a statement.

"The United States is committed to the safe return of all US citizens taken captive," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement.

"We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a US citizen," he added.

Militant threat?