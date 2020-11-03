Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has praised two Austrian-Turkish men, Recep Tayyip Gultekin and Mikail Ozen, for their heroic actions during Vienna's terror attack.

The two heroes were also received and honoured by Turkey's Embassy in Vienna on Tuesday.

Gultekin and Ozen were in Vienna’s city centre when the attack began.

Both headed in the direction of the incident and saw the terrorist shooting at civilians.

They risked their lives to rescue a police officer and two women.

"He was lying on the ground and we ran over in zig-zag fashion," Ozen, a personal trainer and mixed martial arts fighter, told journalists, pointing to the place he and his friend Gultekin said the police officer had been.

He said two other police officers, who threw themselves onto the injured officer to protect him, urged them to stay back for their own safety.

But he said they walked over and helped carry the injured officer to an ambulance.

"They were shocked, and we were shocked ... The paramedics were standing over there ... We looked at each other and we just walked over. We did what was necessary," he said.

"I, as a Muslim of Turkish descent, want to say: I live in Austria, I was born in Austria, I went to school in Austria and learned my profession here in Austria," Ozen said.

"If the same thing were to happen again today, I would do the exact same thing without a second thought. Because we live in Austria, we stand with Austria."

'Abuse of Islam'

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu also praised Gultekin and Ozen's actions.

"Our two brothers did what a human, a Muslim, and a Turk should do."

Stressing Turkey’s condemnation of Monday’s terror attack, Cavusoglu also underlined the need to keep fighting ideologies which abuse Islam.

"Especially we need to continue our fight to destroy the ideologies of those who abuse Islam, our religion of peace," Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Sierra Leonean counterpart in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

He went on to say that no terrorist attack can be justified, and that Turkey stands ready for close and sincere cooperation against all approaches that cause terrorism.

Four civilians killed

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer on Tuesday said video material offered no evidence of another attacker though it isn’t the final word.

A 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen, who was shot and killed by police minutes after the attack started on Monday evening, has been identified as the assailant in what authorities say was a militant extremist attack.

Four people died in the shooting.

Nehammer said that the number of wounded has risen to 22.

And he said that 14 people associated with the assailant have been detained for questioning in searches on 18 properties in and near Vienna.

Unverified video showed the suspect, dressed in white coveralls, firing off bursts apparently at random as he ran down the Austrian capital's cobblestone streets.

Police have arrested several other people and searched 15 houses and apartments, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told the Austrian news agency APA.

