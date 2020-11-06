US President Donald Trump has done his best to support Israel whether it was moving Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem or persuading Gulf countries like the UAE and Bahrain to recognise Israel.

But it seems that the pro-Israeli policies have not convinced Jewish Americans, most of whom traditionally vote democrat.

The majority of Jewish Americans are pro-Israel, but most of them also feel “less connected” to Israel in an increasing trend, recent polls have found.

At least 70 percent of Jewish Americans backed Democratic candidate Joe Biden over Trump, infuriating Israel’s hardline Benjamin Netanyahu government.

“Feels a big disappointment that 72% of the American Jews do not have gratitude and chose Joe Biden,” wrote Ayoob Kara, Israel’s minister of communications, on Twitter.

“I was expecting they will support President Trump who is the best American president the State of Israel has had,” continued Kara, a Druze-origin politician.

He even described the vote for Biden as a “betrayal”.

In practice, a Biden presidency could raise several problems for Israel.

When vice president to Barack Obama, Biden was a primary force in engineering the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark international achievement. This was back in 2016. Biden has opposed the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which resulted in escalated tensions between Israel and Iran, and across the Middle East.

Israel has already threatened both Biden and Iran in the event of any return to the deal.