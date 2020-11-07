As Election Day becomes election week in the US, exhausted but determined teams of officials press on to count all ballots in battleground states as the Trump and Biden camps prepare for a battle over the final result.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his legal fight, as his Democratic rival Joe Biden edged closer to securing enough votes to win the presidency and was expected to give a prime-time televised address Friday night.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation," Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Friday evening.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to the White House hours after Trump claimed the election was being “stolen” from him without offering any proof.

Biden had a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to most major television networks, and was inching toward securing the 270 votes needed to win the state-by-state electoral college in four undecided swing states. AP projected 264 for Biden, calling Arizona for the former vice president, but Trump was narrowing the margin in the state.

Biden, 77, would become the next president by winning Pennsylvania, or by winning two out of the trio of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Trump’s likeliest path appeared narrower – he needed to hang on to both Pennsylvania and Georgia and also to overtake Biden in either Nevada or Arizona.

In Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, Biden overtook Trump’s lead by 19,532 votes by Friday evening.

A close margin and a large number of outstanding votes are what’s making the Pennsylvania contest between Trump and Biden too early to call.

The Democrat opened a lead of more than 9,853 votes on Friday morning over Trump, of more than 6.5 million votes cast – a lead of about 0.15 percent. State law dictates that a recount must be held if the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.5 percent. There are tens of thousands of votes left to count.

Additionally, about 85,000 provisional ballots from 56 counties were outstanding. Those ballots will be counted after officials verify their eligibility to be included.

Trump’s deficit in Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, shrunk to about 3,911.

Those numbers were expected to continue to move in Biden’s favour, with many of the outstanding ballots from areas that typically vote Democratic, including the cities of Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Biden, meanwhile, saw his lead in Arizona shrink to around 43,779 by Friday morning and to 36,835 by evening.

He was pulled further ahead in Nevada with 22,657 votes.

LIVE updates for November 6, 2020

0349 GMT

Biden says he will win White House

Joe Biden has projected confidence that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

Biden noted he has already won the most votes in history for any presidential candidate.

He said a record number of Americans “chose change over more of the same.”

He told the nation that the political parties may be opponents, but they are not enemies.

“Let’s put the anger and the demonisation behind us,” he said.

He said he would waste no time in addressing the Covid pandemic upon taking office.

"I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," Biden said.

0232 GMT

Supreme Court denies immediate halt of Pennsylvania count

A US Supreme Court justice has denied a request by Pennsylvania's Republicans to immediately halt the counting of ballots arriving after Election Day – referring the challenge to the full court for a ruling on Saturday.

Samuel Alito ordered Pennsylvania in the meantime to continue keeping the late-arriving ballots separate, affirming a decision already made by the state's top elections official.

The last-ditch petition for an emergency injunction – filed as Democrat Joe Biden solidified his lead and was poised to defeat President Donald Trump – targeted thousands of ballots.

Most are believed to favour Biden, and Republicans say they should be disqualified under Pennsylvania state law.

2020 GMT

Georgia officials say there will be recount

Georgia's state secretary has said there will be a vote recount as the state's final tally will have "huge implications for the country."

Election officials in the state said the battleground state remains too close to call with a margin of some 1,500 votes.

1940 GMT

Arizona margin narrows further

Biden's margin in Arizona narrows further, to 41,302 with some 93 percent votes counted as yet.

1858 GMT

Twitter flags 'president-elect Biden' posts as premature

Twitter flagged as premature posts referring to Biden as "president-elect."

Tweets referring to the former vice president with the victor's title and his running mate Kamala Harris as "vice president-elect" were tagged with messages saying counts were not yet final.

"Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted," read a message below a post from Democratic Coalition co-founder and podcaster Scott Dworkin using the two titles for Biden and Harris.

The notice came with a link to information about the status of the election.

Twitter and Facebook have been scrambling to flag, mask and limit the spread of premature claims of victory or false attacks on the voting process since the polls closed late Tuesday.

1617 GMT